Ondo Artisans’ union commends Mimiko

The union leadership, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akure on Sunday, said that artisans and trade unions in the state accessed no less than N1billion as soft loans in the last eight years from the Mimiko-led administration.

NAN reports that the union comprises of Carpenter and Furniture Makers’ Progressive Union, Ondo State Artisan and Trader Union (OSATU) and Ondo State Association of Hairdressers and Cosmetologists.

Others are Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) and Nigeria Union of Tailors (NUT).

Mrs Victoria Adedotun, president of OSATU, said that the Mimiko-led government had elevated her union members’ status now more than before in terms of financial empowerment.

“At the inception of Mimiko’s administration, OSATU was initially given N40 million and N20 million was later added as soft loan at a very lower interest rate.

“Also, the administration has given palliative measures to my union, organised seminars and workshops periodically for our members to ensure efficiency and quality delivery,” Adedotun said.

She decried the condemnation of the administration by some people who alleged that it was not sensitive to the artisans in the state.

Similarly, Mr Raji Raimi, the State Chairman of the Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association (NATA), said that Mimiko was the most distinctive governor in the history of the state.

Raimi noted that the governor built mechanic villages worth more than N200 million with linking roads.

He added that four diagnoses machines and an 18-seater bus were procured for the village by the state government.

The NATA state chairman noted that a series of soft loans were also disbursed to the members of the association that helped them to boost their business ventures.

He urged the incoming government of Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) to continue with the provision of soft loans to artisans, promising that the association would support his administration.

Also, Mr Sunday Adeleye, the State Chairman of te Nigeria Union of Tailors (NUT), applauded Mimiko for his open heartedness and accommodating nature by giving N15 million soft loan to the association.

He said that the governor often yielded to the yearnings of artisans in the state.

Also speaking, Chief Asubiojo Stephen, the State Chairman of Carpenter and Furniture Markers’ Association, said over N100 million worth of contracts were awarded to the association by the Mimiko-led administration.

Stephen told NAN that a N10 million soft-loan was also given to the association by the state government.

Similarly, Chief Adewusi Oludipo, the State Chairman of Hairdressers and Cosmetologists Association, said Mimiko had done a lot to her members, having benefited loan disbursements five times.

Oludipo said members had no difficulties in accessing loans given by the state government.