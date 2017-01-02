Ondo CJ Gladys Olateru-Olagbegi dies – NAIJ.COM
Ondo CJ Gladys Olateru-Olagbegi dies
The Nigerian Tribune reports that Olateru-Olagbegi died in the night of Sunday, January 1, 2016 after battling with an undisclosed illness. Ondo CJ Gladys Olateru-Olagbegi dies. The late CJ Gladys Olateru-Olagbegi. Details of her death were sketchy at …
