Ondo CJ Gladys Olateru-Olagbegi dies – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Ondo CJ Gladys Olateru-Olagbegi dies
The Nigerian Tribune reports that Olateru-Olagbegi died in the night of Sunday, January 1, 2016 after battling with an undisclosed illness. Ondo CJ Gladys Olateru-Olagbegi dies. The late CJ Gladys Olateru-Olagbegi. Details of her death were sketchy at
