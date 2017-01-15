Ondo Gov Inauguration: Mimiko, Akeredolu Teams Meet

In preparation for the February 24, 2017 handover and the inauguration of the newly elected governor in Ondo State, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu , a joint committee of the outgoing and incoming government met at the weekend to discuss issues that will ensure a smooth transition.

The Committee is co-chaired by the Commissioner for Education in the state, Jide Adejuyigbe, who represents the outgoing government ,and Chief Jamiu Ekungba who leads the delegation of the incoming government.

Speaking at the end of the committee’s meeting in Akure, Ondo State capital, Adejuyigbe said the meeting became imperative to harmonise the two committees to ensure a smooth hand over.

According to him, the election is over now and we are now into serious business of swearing in a new governor in February 24 and the government of Dr. Olusegun Mimiko decided to set up a transition committee headed by me and the other side have their own committee headed by Jamiu Ekungba

Adejuyigbe noted that the handing over of government to another government would remained the first in the history of the state.

He said, “What we have done today is to meet and start the process towards a successful and seamless, unique and great inauguration of the new governor of a great state of ours.”

“We are making history because this is the first civilian to civilian transition that will be seamless and we arevproud to be part of this history making event.

“We are breaking the jinx of hostile transitions and we need to do this for history and to demonstrate to the whole world that in Ondo state we are mature politically and we are ready to sustain democracy in the state”

“I am heading the committee which will ensure a smooth arrangement on the day of the inauguration and our goal is to make sure we have a good and great event on that day.

“This committee is to essentially provide the venue, comfort for the distinguished guests coming across the action and outside the country to Ondo state”.

Adejuyigbe further explained that the committee will be working with other committees put in place at various level to ensure the success of the smooth transition.

Also speaking in the same vein , the Chairman of the governor – elect transit Committee. Jamiu Ekungba, said the two committee came together to work towards the same objective.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

