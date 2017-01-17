Ondo High Court Sentences Man To Death By Hanging Over Robbery

Justice Olarewaju Akeredolu of Ondo High Court sitting in Akure, the state capital has convicted a middle age man, Femi Aseye to death by hanging for armed robbery.

Justice Akeredolu said the Court is satisfied with the prosecution ‘s ability to proved the case of armed robbery against the accused person beyond reasonable doubts.

The convict was accused of robbing one Adegoke Adeniran and Rasheed Abiola of their possessions which includes blackberry phone, techno phone, and other valuable items in Akungba Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state in August 2012.

Aseye was also accused of assaulting a witness, Abiola, who is also one of the complainants during the trial.

It was gathered that the complainant was also arrested by the security agents, some days later for involving in a riot and remanded in the same cell where the Aseye was remanded in Olokuta Prison, Akure .

During the trial, however, the complainant (Abiola ) informed the court how he was ignored by the prison officials when he objected being put in the same cell with Femi Aseye (accused person ) whom he had testified against some days earlier.

He narrated to the court how Asaye and his cohorts in the cell were severely torturing him and he reported the matter to the prison officials but the official took no action on the matter.

To this end, some senior officials of the Olokuta Prison were summoned by the court but they denied the allegation saying Abiola did not raise any objection concerning the cell he was put .

The prosecutor, Mr. John Olowokere ,however proved to the court that some prison officials involved in some dubious act in order to pervert justice.

According to the prosecution, the Olokuta prison officials, Dr. Adetula who is the prison’s psychologist and Mrs. Florence Alukuluka, the defence counsel, Mr. Dele Kuboye and the accused person, Asaye made false affidavit that the complainant (Abiola and Adeniran) in favour of the accused person.

Justice Olarewaju Akeredolu also recommended the defense counsel, Kuboye and two prison officials, Adetula and Alukuluka for sanction by appropriete authorities for their involvement in the procurement of an affidavit purported to have emanated from the complaint, Rasheed Abiola that the latter had withdrawn from the matter.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

