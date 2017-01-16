One dead as youths clash with police over man caught with human head

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—SOME youths threw caution to the wind yesterday in Ibadan, as they reportedly attacked some policemen, who went to rescue a man allegedly caught with a human head at Olomi area of Ibadan.

The crisis led to the death of one person, while a police van that conveyed some policemen to the scene was vandalised by the angry youths. When the dust settled, 27 suspects were arrested for their involvement in the crisis.

According to information, the atmosphere became charged when the youths allegedly saw telephone numbers of four divisional police officers on the phone of the suspect.

The suspect, who was reportedly caught with the human head, attempted to call some policemen on phone after he was apprehended.

Thinking the suspect had some relationship with security agents, they reportedly thought that the suspect could be let off the hook. That was when they decided to deal with the suspect in their own way.

Some policemen were said to have stormed the scene and attempted to dislodge the crowd with tear gas. The mob confronted the policemen, resulting in use of dangerous weapons, such as stones and irons.

In the ensuing crisis, a stray bullet reportedly killed a man. However, there were contradictory reports on the casualty figure.

Police story

The Police Public Relations Officer for Oyo State Command, SP Adekunle Ajisebutu said: “Reports that the suspect has telephone contacts of four DPOs is possible and there is no crime in having them.

“Every member of the public should know that DPOs are public officers and their telephone numbers are always given to members of the public.

“The police have the right to ensure that jungle justice is not passed on anybody.

“I am the PPRO for the command and many members of the public have my number. If any of the people that have my contact is arrested for a crime and you find my number on his phone, would you say I am a culprit?”

The post One dead as youths clash with police over man caught with human head appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

