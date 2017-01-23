One Dead in Fatal Road Accident in Lekki Area of Lagos (Photos)

A fatal road which accident occurred around 9:25 am at Lekki Phase 1 bus stop, Lagos left one dead and several others were injured.

According to reports, the brake of a commercial bus reportedly failed and led to a crash.

Lagos rescue team arrived at the scene to attend to the victims, the survivors of the accident were seen giving praises to providence publicly as they were left in awe of the unexpected road mishap.

See more photos below;