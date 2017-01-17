One killed, three injured as herdsmen, farmers clash in Okoti

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu.

Nnewi – The Nigerian Navy on Tuesday averted a bloody clash between herdsmen and farmers in Okoti village in Odoekpe, Ogbaru Local Government Area, Anambra State, which left three persons injured and one purportedly killed.

According to an eye witness, the clash resulted following an alleged rumour that some herdsmen had killed a farmer in the bush in Okoti and the natives, mainly youths responded with matchete cut on three of the herdsmen before the arrival of the men of the Onitsha Naval Outpost who on getting the information quickly mobilized and took over the place.

More details soon

The post One killed, three injured as herdsmen, farmers clash in Okoti appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

