One Lagos Fiesta: Revellers welcome 2017 with pomp

From the Eko Atlantic in Victoria Island to various capacity arenas in Ikorodu, Badagry, Epe and Agege, the funfair was the same with a long list of artistes performing to the delight of fans for free.

But the climax of the events, tagged One Lagos Fiesta, created the loudest echo across the state with cross-over excitement, musical flare, energized dancing and bellows of fireworks with which the New Year was ushered in.

Lagos has maintained this annual tradition that has endeared residents in the Lagos communities to contemporary entertainment during the Yuletide.

The initiative introduced by the government of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode last year, was part of his Tourism, Hospitality, Entertainment/Arts Sports for Excellence (T.H.E.S.E) project.

The event was supported by various companies, including indigenous telecommunications company, Globacom.

At the dot of crossover, the city joined the rest of the world to say goodbye to 2016 and welcome the New Year with fanfare at the end of the 8-day long event. Governor Ambode who was live at the Eko Atlantic venue gave a message of hope for a better 2017, urging residents of the state to remain resolute in the face of challenges.

The governor who was at the Badagry venue few days back promised to build a state-of-the-art cinema in Badagry within the next 18 months. The construction of the cinema, he said, would create employment opportunities for youths, while also boosting the tourism potential of the region.

Artistes at the various shows who were drawn from different genres include the Mavin team, MI, Phyno, Reminisce, Lil Kesh, Seriki, Mayorkun, Adekunle Gold, Olu Maintain, Dremo, Niniola, Idris Abdulkareem, Kenny Saint Best, Azadus, Tony Tetuila, Jazzman Olofin, Klever Jay, Wale Thompson, Minjin, Lanre Teriba, Busola Oke (Eleyele), Oluwaseun Rantiola, CDQ, Dammy Krane and Konga among others.

The post One Lagos Fiesta: Revellers welcome 2017 with pomp appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

