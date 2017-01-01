One Nigerian abducted, another killed in South Africa
Nigerians in South Africa have confirmed the death of a Nigerian and abduction of another on Sunday. President of Nigeria Union, South Africa, Ikechukwu Anyene said the Nigerian mission has been informed of the incident. He said on Thursday, one Victor Nnadi, a native of Orlu in Imo state, was suffocated to death by the […]
This post One Nigerian abducted, another killed in South Africa appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG