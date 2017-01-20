One person feared dead, others seriously injured as Delta community comes under attack
Some gunmen have attacked Aladja Community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, killing a resident identified as Amama Ulo, and injuring several others. It was gathered that Ogbe-Ijoh and Isaba militants stormed Aladja Community with various weapons at about 2 pm. “As we speak, the shooting is still ongoing causing serious tension in […]
