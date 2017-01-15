OneLagos Fiesta: Super Glo-ing influence on entertainment industry – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
OneLagos Fiesta: Super Glo-ing influence on entertainment industry
Vanguard
A LOOK at the king of data, Globacom's sponsored One Lagos Fiesta (OLF), it wouldn't be out of place to say that the highly impressive eight-day annual event is ranking among the very best musical festivals around the world. In addition to supplying …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG