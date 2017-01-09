ONGOING: World Bank Group Recruitment Drive 2017- Apply NOW
The World Bank is inviting applications from qualified professionals in the continent of Africa to fill to assume various office in the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation. Application Deadline: 21st January 2017 Offered annually? Yes Eligible Countries: Sub-Saharan African countries To be taken at (country): United States or other countries Eligible Fields: Education, Health, Development […]
