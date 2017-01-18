Oni To PDP: You Will Go Down In Rumbles

Deputy National Chairman, South, of the governing the All Progressives Congress (APC), Engr. Segun Oni has stated that no party would be bigger than it even as insinuations of a mega party rages.

Oni stated this on Wednesday in Abuja at the APC National Secretariat in reaction to the allegations of formation of a mega party all so added that PDP will go down in rumbles.

Speaking about PDP and mega party, he said, “If PDP dies, there will be another opposition party. What I believe is not visible is the idea of calling it a mega party, because no party that will emerge will be bigger than APC, that ‘s what l’m saying. I have always predicted from the beginning that, long before now, the PDP will go into rumbles and that it will thereafter ground to powder. So, we are not saying that the PDP will not come back, we are saying, don’t call whatever political party that is coming a mega party, it cannot be bigger than the APC”.

The APC national officer called on Nigerians and the organized Labour to commend the President, Muhammadu Buhari for the changes he is introducing into governance.

According to him, one of such changes was to make sure that workers every where in the country get their salaries as at when due.

He said, “Nigerians should expect that the economy will get better. Nigerians should also expect that the human face of this party will continue to show. Let me tell you something that you Journalists have not noticed, or pretended not to have noticed. Since the coming in of Buhari’s administration, federal government has been trying to encourage the state governments to meet their obligation to their staff by giving series of bail-out. The federal government can afford to pretend that after everybody have taken the allocation, that’s all. And over the years, Nigeria has become a country where government, not just government at state level, even at federal level, owe people at will, especially staff. I believe the moral signals that Buhari is sending to all of us is that, if Nigeria will be Nigeria, staff salaries should be paid to all. And I’m sure with the series of bail-out, everything will be covered and this government will encourage people never to allow things to degenerate to this level.

“So, when we talk of Change, that is Change. There was a time when I was growing up, we did not even know when our teachers were paid. Nobody ever complained that salaries were delayed. It was a mentality and somehow, the mentality of government not caring to meet it’s obligation became so rampant. Now, that mentality of the government meeting it’s as at when due, is what President Buhari is bringing back. What can be more than that?

“So, if anybody is saying, this change we haven’t seen it, you’re already seeing it. You are seeing it, but you are not applauding it. The Nigerian Labour Congress has not applauded it, it should encourage the President to do more”.

