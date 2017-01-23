Only 60 people have sent Faraday Future money for its FF91 production EV
Business Insider is reporting that Faraday Future has only amassed 60 pre-orders for its $180,000 FF91 production car. Without significant changes financially or structurally, Faraday may not have a Future.
The post Only 60 people have sent Faraday Future money for its FF91 production EV appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG