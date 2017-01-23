Only 60 people have sent Faraday Future money for its FF91 production EV

Business Insider is reporting that Faraday Future has only amassed 60 pre-orders for its $180,000 FF91 production car. Without significant changes financially or structurally, Faraday may not have a Future.

The post Only 60 people have sent Faraday Future money for its FF91 production EV appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

