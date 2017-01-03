Only God can stop me in 2019 – Sule Lamido
The immediate former governor of Jigawa, Sule Lamido has said that only God can stop him from being president in 2019 if he decides to contest. According to The Sun, Lamido stated this on Sunday night after policemen were reportedly deployed to Bamaina village of Birnin Kudu to prevent a rally organised by hundreds of youths urging him […]
