Only I.8m Nigerians are aware of how to bars unsolicited massages-NCC
…Enforcement,compliance arm of the Commission to swing into action immediately The Nigeria Communications Commission,(NCC)on Tuesday decried the fact that only 1.8 million Nigerians are aware of its ‘do not disturb code’ of rejecting unsolicited text messages in the country,despite its effort to ensure consumers become aware of the need to protect their rights from mobile…
The post Only I.8m Nigerians are aware of how to bars unsolicited massages-NCC appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG