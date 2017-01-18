Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Only I.8m Nigerians are aware of how to bars unsolicited massages-NCC

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Technology | 0 comments

…Enforcement,compliance arm of the Commission to swing into action immediately The Nigeria Communications Commission,(NCC)on Tuesday decried the fact that only 1.8 million Nigerians are aware of its ‘do not disturb code’ of rejecting unsolicited text messages in the country,despite its effort to ensure consumers become aware of the need to protect their rights from mobile…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Only I.8m Nigerians are aware of how to bars unsolicited massages-NCC appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.