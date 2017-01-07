“Only ‘stupid people or fools’ against a good relationship with Russia” – Trump
President-elect of the United States Donald Trump has described anyone against the country having a good relationship with Russia as “stupid or fools”. Trump, who stated this on Saturday via his Twitter account added that America will receive more respect from the European nation when he assumes the presidency on January 20. “Having a good […]
