Onobi makes return to NPFL with Abia Warriors – Vanguard

Onobi makes return to NPFL with Abia Warriors
Abia Warriors have just confirmed the signing of box-to-box midfielder, Paul Onobi as a free agent after his time at KuPs of Finland in what could be termed a transfer coup. The question posed by many is: How did Warriors chairman, Emeka Inyama pull …
