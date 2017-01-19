Pages Navigation Menu

Onoff gives you a secondary number that can call any landline

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Onoff, a French startup, gives you a secondary phone number that works just like any cellphone or landline. Subscriptions start at $3 a month, and international calling costs a bit extra.

