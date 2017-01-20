Onosode Foundation rehabilitates block of classrooms

Gamaliel Onosode and Susan Onosode’s Foundation (GAMSU), yesterday fulfilled the dream of its founder and philanthropist, Mr. Gamaliel Onosode, who died a year ago by presenting a block of classrooms to Obele Community Senior High School, Surulere, Lagos State .

The Gamaliel and Susan Onosode Foundation (GAMSU) is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that is committed to promoting quality education in Nigeria.

GAMSUs one of the frontline foundations that is committed to contributing consistently to the promotion of quality education in Nigeria, whose mission is to foster the Nigerian child through innovative, flexibility in learning and enabling environment.

The Foundation deemed it fit to rehabilitate some blocks of classrooms in Obele Community Senior High School, Surulere, Lagos State due to its deteriorated state, which has made the students uncomfortable in their place of learning.

In view of this, the foundation came to the rescue by providing the students a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning environment to enhance their educational performance. This renovated classrooms are of first-class standard posed to serve even generations to come.

According to a representative of the Board of Directors, Mr. Ese Onosode, the aim of the foundation is to achieve quality education in Nigeria and to assist the students in achieving their desired dream and goal.

Principal of the School, Mrs. Olubunmi Babatunde , was overwhelmed by the precious gift and thanked the Onosode Foundation for the rehabilitation of the school classroom to a modern taste.

Other dignitaries who graced the occasion included the Secretary of Gamaliel Onosode Foundation, Mr. Spencer Onosode; Chief Operating Officer Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olanrewaju, Parents/ Teachers Association Chairman of Obele Community Senior High School, Mr. Ranti Sobande, representative of the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State, Mr. Jegede Adewunmi and Permanent Secretary and Tutor General , Education District IV, Mrs. Lola Adegbite.

