Onyango, Emong for Uganda Sports Personality Of The Year Award
The Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) has nominated footballer Denis Onyango, Olympian Emong and rugby player Phillip Wokorach for the annual Sports Personality Of The Year award.
The three were picked after USPA, in their meeting at Lugogo on Monday, named the best for 2016 in all sports disciplines. Onyango, Emong and Wokorach were named top in their sport in 2016.
There were no nominees for tennis, cycling and volleyball as they were considered inactive.
The Uganda Sports Personality of the year will be announced at the USPA gala crowning whose date will be set soon.
Onyango
South Africa based Denis Onyango was named Uganda’s footballer of the year after guiding Uganda Cranes and his club Sundowns to historic performances.
He was in goal as Uganda Cranes qualified for the Nations Cup finals for the first time since 1978, then led his club to the African Club Championship title – the first Ugandan to win the honour. His club also competed at the World Club Championships.
Emong
David Emony was named Uganda’s athlete of the year after his historic medal exploits in the para-Olympics event at the Rio Olympics. Emong gave Uganda her first ever Paralympics medal, winning silver in 1500m – T46 final in Rio.
Emong, 26, was Uganda’s only athlete at the competition. The T46 disability sport classification is a group for track and field athletes missing their arm from near the top of their arm.
Wokorach
He is a Uganda 7s international who has had an outstanding year. He was the star as Uganda lifted their maiden Africa Rugby Cup Sevens title in Nairobi.
Uganda’s victory in the African Rugby 7s in Nairobi booked them a place in three major tournaments, Emirates Airline Dubai Sevens and the HSBC Cape Town Sevens in December plus the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series Qualifier in Hong Kong in March.
USPA SPORTS PERSONALITIES OF 2016
Nominees for Sports Personality of the year
Denis Onyango (Football)
David Emong (Paralympics)
Phillip Wokorach (Rugby)
Nominees for Team of the year
Uganda Cranes
Rugby Cranes
City Oilers
Nominations for Sports Event of the year
National Open Pool Championship
Uganda Golf Open
**The winners of the above awards will be announced at the gala (date will be communicated soon).
Winners in respective sports disciplines
Athletics
Male: David Emong
Female: Juliet Chekwel
Boxing
Shadir Musa
Football
Denis Onyango
Women Football
Hasfa Nassuna
Motorsport(Rallying)
The crew of Jas Mangat and Joseph Kamya
Golf
Male: Ronald Otile
Female: Flavia Namakula
Cricket
Male: Henry Ssenyondo
Female: Stephanie Nampina
Pool
Male: Sula Matovu
Female: Vicky Namuyanja
Bobybuilding
Andrew Ssenoga
Badminton
Male: Brian Kasirye
Female: Shamim Bangi
Table Tennis
Male: Gilton Chelibe
Female: Halima Nambozo
Woodball
Male: Onesmus Atamba
Female: Lillian Zawedde
Weightlifting
Khalid Batuusa
Rugby
Male: Phillip Wokorach
Female: Grace Auma
Basketball
Male: Jimmy Enabu
Female: Judith Nansobya
Motocross
Aviv Orland
Chess
Male: Harold Wanyama
Female: Joyce Kabengano
Netball
Joan Nampungu
Darts
Male: Jacob Okidi
Female: Dinah Amoding
Kickboxing
Patricia Apolot
Ludo
Sarah Namubiru
Handball
Male: Felix Mukunzi
Female:Muhaimuna Namuwaya
Swimming
Male: Nicholas Malani
Female: Kirabo Namutebi
Hockey
Male: Innocent Mbabali
Female: Doreen Asiimwe
Squash
Ian Rukunya
