Onyango, Emong for Uganda Sports Personality Of The Year Award

The Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) has nominated footballer Denis Onyango, Olympian Emong and rugby player Phillip Wokorach for the annual Sports Personality Of The Year award.

The three were picked after USPA, in their meeting at Lugogo on Monday, named the best for 2016 in all sports disciplines. Onyango, Emong and Wokorach were named top in their sport in 2016.

There were no nominees for tennis, cycling and volleyball as they were considered inactive.

The Uganda Sports Personality of the year will be announced at the USPA gala crowning whose date will be set soon.

Onyango

South Africa based Denis Onyango was named Uganda’s footballer of the year after guiding Uganda Cranes and his club Sundowns to historic performances.

He was in goal as Uganda Cranes qualified for the Nations Cup finals for the first time since 1978, then led his club to the African Club Championship title – the first Ugandan to win the honour. His club also competed at the World Club Championships.

Emong

David Emony was named Uganda’s athlete of the year after his historic medal exploits in the para-Olympics event at the Rio Olympics. Emong gave Uganda her first ever Paralympics medal, winning silver in 1500m – T46 final in Rio.

Emong, 26, was Uganda’s only athlete at the competition. The T46 disability sport classification is a group for track and field athletes missing their arm from near the top of their arm.

Wokorach

He is a Uganda 7s international who has had an outstanding year. He was the star as Uganda lifted their maiden Africa Rugby Cup Sevens title in Nairobi.

Uganda’s victory in the African Rugby 7s in Nairobi booked them a place in three major tournaments, Emirates Airline Dubai Sevens and the HSBC Cape Town Sevens in December plus the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series Qualifier in Hong Kong in March.

USPA SPORTS PERSONALITIES OF 2016

Nominees for Sports Personality of the year

Denis Onyango (Football)

David Emong (Paralympics)

Phillip Wokorach (Rugby)

Nominees for Team of the year

Uganda Cranes

Rugby Cranes

City Oilers

Nominations for Sports Event of the year

National Open Pool Championship

Uganda Golf Open

**The winners of the above awards will be announced at the gala (date will be communicated soon).

Winners in respective sports disciplines

Athletics

Male: David Emong

Female: Juliet Chekwel

Boxing

Shadir Musa

Football

Denis Onyango

Women Football

Hasfa Nassuna

Motorsport(Rallying)

The crew of Jas Mangat and Joseph Kamya

Golf

Male: Ronald Otile

Female: Flavia Namakula

Cricket

Male: Henry Ssenyondo

Female: Stephanie Nampina

Pool

Male: Sula Matovu

Female: Vicky Namuyanja

Bobybuilding

Andrew Ssenoga

Badminton

Male: Brian Kasirye

Female: Shamim Bangi

Table Tennis

Male: Gilton Chelibe

Female: Halima Nambozo

Woodball

Male: Onesmus Atamba

Female: Lillian Zawedde

Weightlifting

Khalid Batuusa

Rugby

Male: Phillip Wokorach

Female: Grace Auma

Basketball

Male: Jimmy Enabu

Female: Judith Nansobya

Motocross

Aviv Orland

Chess

Male: Harold Wanyama

Female: Joyce Kabengano

Netball

Joan Nampungu

Darts

Male: Jacob Okidi

Female: Dinah Amoding

Kickboxing

Patricia Apolot

Ludo

Sarah Namubiru

Handball

Male: Felix Mukunzi

Female:Muhaimuna Namuwaya

Swimming

Male: Nicholas Malani

Female: Kirabo Namutebi

Hockey

Male: Innocent Mbabali

Female: Doreen Asiimwe

Squash

Ian Rukunya

