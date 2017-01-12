Ooni, Ambode push southwest integration to up food production
Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi, has made case for the collaboration of states in the southwest towards food production, saying there is lot to gain working together than in isolation. According to Ogunwusi, who was at the State House, Lagos, on a visit to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, the southwest region is blessed with vast arable…
