Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ooni, Ambode push southwest integration to up food production

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi, has made case for the collaboration of states in the southwest towards food production, saying there is lot to gain working together than in isolation. According to Ogunwusi, who was at the State House, Lagos, on a visit to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, the southwest region is blessed with vast arable…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Ooni, Ambode push southwest integration to up food production appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.