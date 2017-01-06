Ooni declares support for Aregbesola’s policy

OONI of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has reiterated his support for any programmes and policies of Governor Rauf Aregbesola that are aimed at bringing development to Osun State. The foremost traditional ruler stated this in his palace at Ile-Ife, when a team of the state Internal Revenue Services, OIRS, visited him to introduce the new […]

The post Ooni declares support for Aregbesola’s policy appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

