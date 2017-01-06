Ooni declares support for Aregbesola’s policy
OONI of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has reiterated his support for any programmes and policies of Governor Rauf Aregbesola that are aimed at bringing development to Osun State. The foremost traditional ruler stated this in his palace at Ile-Ife, when a team of the state Internal Revenue Services, OIRS, visited him to introduce the new […]
