Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ooni declares support for Aregbesola’s policy

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

OONI of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has reiterated his support for any programmes and policies of Governor Rauf Aregbesola that are aimed at bringing development to Osun State. The foremost traditional ruler stated this in his palace at Ile-Ife, when a team of the state Internal Revenue Services, OIRS, visited him to introduce the new […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Ooni declares support for Aregbesola’s policy appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.