Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ooni Of Ife Celebrates First Anniversary With Thanksgiving Service – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Ooni Of Ife Celebrates First Anniversary With Thanksgiving Service
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Ooni Of Ife Celebrates First Anniversary With Thanksgiving Service Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II rolled out the drums to celebrate one year since he was chosen to become the 51st Ooni of Ile-Ife. A thanksgiving service held at the St. Paul's …
Ooni of Ife, Anyaoku defeat violenceVanguard
Ooni Refutes Report He Ordered Gani Adams's ResignationThe Streetjournal
Emulate Lagos Assembly to promote Yoruba language and cultureGuardian
The Punch
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.