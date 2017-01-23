Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Celebrates One Year on the Throne | Watch

His Royal Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi celebrated his first year on the throne at a Thanksgiving Service held at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Ile-Ife, Osun State with friends, family and well-wishers. The monarch expressed his happiness as he took the microphone to sing praises to God. The king, since his […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

