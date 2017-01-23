Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ooni of Ife to Attend Oyotunji Nigerian National Cultural Heritage in the U.S.

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty will be celebrating this year’s Nigerian National Cultural Heritage in Oyotunji Village in United States of America. According to a statement by the media aide to the monarch, Comrade Moses Olafare, the Ooni made this known when receiving the delegation from Oyotunji, South Carolina, U.S.A led by the founder […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.