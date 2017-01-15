Ooni urges return to agriculture

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi -Ojaja II, has urged the country to return to agriculture, saying the sector is capable of bringing the country out of recession.

While delivering a keynote address at the 2017 Mike Omotoso Annual Lecture, yesterday, in Abuja, the monarch said unless people go back to the fundamentals, which is agriculture we cannot make headway as a nation.

Making reference to the popular Yoruba song that farming is our work and knowledge without hoe and cutlass is not complete, he said agriculture is the bedrock of the nation and that is why most Nigerian crops are the best in the whole world.

He said, “God has so much blessed us in this nation that everything that comes out of this country has always been number one in the whole World. For instance, Nigeria’s crude oil, pineapple, corn, plantain and banana, cocoa, vegetables, among others are all number one in international trade.

“Then why are we suffering? Where have we goT it wrong? Nigeria is a country that is blessed with landmass, and should be exporting most of its produce, but yet we are still importing,” he lamented.

Oba Ogunwusi noted that the rise in the value of the dollar does not affect farming, rather what is needed is labour and little seedling, which would be multiplied, adding that the rise in dollar has caused the price of cocoa to go up while prices of crude oil is going down.

Ooni, who lamented that people are fond of blaming government even when they themselves are not doing anything to improve the situation of things, added that increased agricultural productivity depends on Nigerians.

