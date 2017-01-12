Ooni Visits Ambode, Seeks Food Security Integration In South West

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi yesterday visited Lagos State governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, saying it is high time South West states integrate in some areas including food security to develop the region.

The imperial majesty emphasized that partnership on food security said it was important for the South West States to explore partnership for the benefit ofthe people.

He said, “We can partner in respect of food security. In Osun State, wehave land for agriculture and same in Oyo, Ondo and Ekiti States.

“You will not believe that 80 per cent of all the products from those farmlands are wasted; it is only about 20 per cent that get to the metropolisof Lagos for consumption.

He lamented that 80 per cent of all the products from those farmlands arewasted,” It is only about 20 percent that gets to Lagos State from Maiduguri.If only we can synchronise and work together on how to take food security toanother level.

“Traditional rulers have great role to play, we should not leave everything togovernment we must all come together because we are closer to our people thangovernment, we should rally round government and support their wishes toencourage the government.”

Responding, Lagos State governor, Mr. Akinwunmi unveiled plans by his administration to integrate the six states in the South West region to the foodsecurity drive in addressing the demand and supply deficit for the overall benefit of the people.

Ambode who harped on his commitment to the economic growth and promotion of the traditional values and culture of the Yoruba nation recalled that in the last one year, the state government joined the

Oodua Investment Group in addition tothe acquisition of land in Ogun and Oyo States for agricultural purposes.

The governor said that government would scale up the economic integration of the South West States as well as the cultural heritage of the region.

Ambode who lauded the monarch for his achievement so far in office said thevisit to Lagos was historic in the annals of his administration coming barelyfew weeks after the first year anniversary of the coronation of Ooni.

He said: “One year after, it has become very evident that everything andevery steps that Ooni have taken has been for the positive good of the Yoruba nation.

