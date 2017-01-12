Ooni’s Visit: Obasa Restates Assembly’s Commitment To Promoting Yoruba Language
By Jamiu Yisa The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has restated the commitment of the Assembly to the promotion of Yoruba language and the culture of the Yoruba people.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG