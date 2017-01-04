OPC leader applauds Buhari for dislodging Boko Haram

Ilorin – The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) in Kwara has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigeria military over their victory against Boko Haram insurgents in Sambisa forest in Borno.

Mr Maruf Olanrewaju, the Coordinator of OPC made the commendation in an interview with newsmen in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Olanrewaju said that the Federal Government deserved to be lauded for the destruction of the insurgents base, which he said, signaled their defeat in Borno.

He said the feat was in line with the electioneering campaign of the president, and urged the military personnel, who he said, made the victory possible, not to relent in their efforts to finally dislodge the group from the country.

The OPC leader asserted that the congress would continue to partner with security agencies to ensure that the remnants of Boko Haram did not regroup and infiltrate the society.

He also called on the public to be very vigilant with those coming in and out of their neighbourhoods in order not to give space to the fleeing insurgents.

The post OPC leader applauds Buhari for dislodging Boko Haram appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

