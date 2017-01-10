OPEC Crude Overhang To Disappear In 3rd Quarter 2017– S&P

The first Organization of Oil Exporting Countries (OPEC) led global production cut in 15 years underpins an emerging but fragile recovery, with 2017 set to see a huge stock overhang disappear by the third quarter. When this happens the market will move from over-supply to a more balanced supply/demand situation according to S&P Global Platts Analytics.

With Saudi Arabia and Russia joining forces to cut output by almost 800,000 b/d in the first six months of the year, and other oil producers under pressure to comply with their share of cuts to bring the total close to 1.8 million b/d, there remains a great deal of optimism in some quarters that the pace of rebalancing will be accelerated.

In others, there is skepticism that OPEC and its non-OPEC associates can really deliver. S&P Global Platts however noted that how fast the market rebalances will depend on the discipline to enforce and maintain the cuts across a disparate group of oil producers, especially with crisis-ravaged OPEC members Libya and Nigeria exempted from the agreement, but with the potential to see large additions in output.

Meanwhile, spending on exploration and production (E&P) by oil and gas companies are poised to rise globally by 5 per cent, even as offshore spending may continue to decline next year, a midyear global spending survey of over 200 companies conducted by Barclays and released yesterday revealed.

The survey conducted over the last 5 weeks through August 2016 based most oil companies’ full-year 2016 upstream spending on $50/bbl Brent and $45/bbl West Texes International.

“International spending in 2017 to be flat to up single-digits based on our preliminary estimates as the IOCs’ continued focus on dividends, capital preservation and balance sheet strength will outweigh any opportunities to increase spending. Our 2017 estimate assumes a 5-10 per cent increase in spending from NOCs, offset by declines for all other customer types which are expected to see declines for a 3rd straight year,” said Barclays.

Meanwhile, oil prices have recovered after a more than two-year slump caused by a glut due to U.S. shale oil flooding the market. Prices have risen about 21 percent since the OPEC, which accounts for a third of global oil output, signed an agreement in November to curb supply.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

