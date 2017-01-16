Operation Python Dance: Criminals, kidnappers have been frustrated in Igboland – Army
The Nigerian Army says its recent Operation Python Dance exercise in the South-East has reduced the activities of miscreants, kidnappers and armed robbers in the region. Recall that the Army had in November, 2016, launched ‘Operation Python Dance’ in the South East to curb issues of insecurity. Assessing the success of the operation, the Army […]
Operation Python Dance: Criminals, kidnappers have been frustrated in Igboland – Army
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG