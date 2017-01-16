Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Operation Python Dance: Criminals, kidnappers have been frustrated in Igboland – Army

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

0101army-troop

The Nigerian Army says its recent Operation Python Dance exercise in the South-East has reduced the activities of miscreants, kidnappers and armed robbers in the region. Recall that the Army had in November, 2016, launched ‘Operation Python Dance’ in the South East to curb issues of insecurity. Assessing the success of the operation, the Army […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Operation Python Dance: Criminals, kidnappers have been frustrated in Igboland – Army

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.