Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Operator of fake DSS boss’ Facebook account arrested in Lagos

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

crime

One Kelvin Nwanaji, who was accused of operating a fake Facebook account in the name of the Director-General of the Department of State Service, DSS, Mr. Lawan Daura, has been arrested in Lagos State. Nwanaji, who uses the fake account to dupe unsuspecting job seekers, was arrested after he circulated fake messages on the social […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Operator of fake DSS boss’ Facebook account arrested in Lagos

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.