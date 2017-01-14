Operator of fake DSS boss’ Facebook account arrested in Lagos
One Kelvin Nwanaji, who was accused of operating a fake Facebook account in the name of the Director-General of the Department of State Service, DSS, Mr. Lawan Daura, has been arrested in Lagos State. Nwanaji, who uses the fake account to dupe unsuspecting job seekers, was arrested after he circulated fake messages on the social […]
Operator of fake DSS boss’ Facebook account arrested in Lagos
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG