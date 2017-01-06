Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Opinion: President Buhari is not fighting corruption, he’s only looking for money

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

by Ogundana Michael Rotimi   A purportedly incorruptible President will not appoint and keep an allegedly corruptible Secretary General to the Federation on his team and pretend like all is well- forget about the Kangaroo investigation by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF). Well, that`s a discussion for another time. It is on record […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post Opinion: President Buhari is not fighting corruption, he’s only looking for money appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.