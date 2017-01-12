Opinion: The ‘war’ against G.O. – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Opinion: The 'war' against G.O.
NAIJ.COM
Editor's note: Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer, worldwide of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on Saturday, January 7, set the Nigerian media on fire after appointing Pastor Joseph Obayemi to lead RCCG Nigeria. Abimbola …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG