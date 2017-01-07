Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Opinion: The zoo in Aso Rock

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

by Adewunmi Emoruwa A Miracle can be described as an illogical occurrence that contradicts prevailing conditions or accepted reality. Nigeria is experiencing harsh times, we are acquainted with the stats. Most recently we are battling with the acute cash shortage of the US Dollar and even the Naira, with reasons alluded ranging from restricted forex inflow as […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post Opinion: The zoo in Aso Rock appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.