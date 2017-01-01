Pages Navigation Menu

Opinion: What Do We Gain by Sending Bitcoin to Mars?

Posted on Jan 1, 2017

Bitcoin has been conquering new boundaries since its inception. As the cryptocurrency’s price continues to soar to new heights, there are calls for enabling inter-planetary bitcoin transactions. Recently, a former employee of Facebook and founder of an experimental content publishing platform Troider, Roman Koshlyak launched a petition to enable bitcoin transactions to Mars. In his … Continue reading Opinion: What Do We Gain by Sending Bitcoin to Mars?

