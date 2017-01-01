Opinion: What Do We Gain by Sending Bitcoin to Mars?
Bitcoin has been conquering new boundaries since its inception. As the cryptocurrency’s price continues to soar to new heights, there are calls for enabling inter-planetary bitcoin transactions. Recently, a former employee of Facebook and founder of an experimental content publishing platform Troider, Roman Koshlyak launched a petition to enable bitcoin transactions to Mars. In his … Continue reading Opinion: What Do We Gain by Sending Bitcoin to Mars?
The post Opinion: What Do We Gain by Sending Bitcoin to Mars? appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG