OPM cop remanded for infecting 15-year-old with HIV

A police officer attached to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) detective Andrew Mugudde has been charged and remanded to Luzira Prison for defiling and infecting a 15 year-old girl with HIV.

Mugudde appeared before Kampala City Hall Court grade one magistrate Beatrice Kainza and faced charges of aggravated defilement.

He was not allowed to answer to the charge since they are capital in nature and can only be tried by the High Court.

Court heard that in November 2016 at Ntinda police barracks in Kampala district, Mugudde unlawfully had sexual intercourse with the underage girl well knowing that he is HIV+.

He returns to court on February 3, 2017.

****

editor@independent.co.ug

The post OPM cop remanded for infecting 15-year-old with HIV appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

