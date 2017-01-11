Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Opposition leaders unveil National Super Alliance – Daily Nation

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Capital FM Kenya

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Opposition leaders unveil National Super Alliance
Daily Nation
Opposition leaders (from left) Nick Salat, Moses Wetang'ula, Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi during the unveiling of the National Super Alliance at Bomas of Kenya on January 11, 2017. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA …
Kenya opposition announces alliance to oust presidentAnadolu Agency
Kenya opposition forms super alliance to unseat KenyattaRappler
Kenya opposition parties unveil a coalition to oust KenyattaSouth African Broadcasting Corporation
The Herald –The Standard (press release) –K24 TV –Deutsche Welle
all 58 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.