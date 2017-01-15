Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Opposition senators roll out road map to solve doctors’ crisis – The Standard (press release)

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard (press release)

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Opposition senators roll out road map to solve doctors' crisis
The Standard (press release)
A high level meeting has been convened for Thursday by the senate to bring an end to the current doctors' impasse. The move follows the reluctance by the National Assembly to offer itself in solving the current stalemate that has seen Kenyans go for 42
Uhuru responsible for deaths following doctors' strike, say SenatorsHivisasa.com

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.