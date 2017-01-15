Opposition senators roll out road map to solve doctors’ crisis – The Standard (press release)
Opposition senators roll out road map to solve doctors' crisis
A high level meeting has been convened for Thursday by the senate to bring an end to the current doctors' impasse. The move follows the reluctance by the National Assembly to offer itself in solving the current stalemate that has seen Kenyans go for 42 …
Uhuru responsible for deaths following doctors' strike, say Senators
