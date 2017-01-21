Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Opposition to Buhari, APC will affect our political future – Okorocha warns Igbos

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

rochas-okorocha-jpg

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha of Imo has stated that that the political future of the Igbo race can only be guaranteed in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Okorocha, who is the Chairman of APC Governors’ Forum, said that South-East could not afford to be in opposition party, and urged all Igbos living outside […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Opposition to Buhari, APC will affect our political future – Okorocha warns Igbos

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.