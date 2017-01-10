Opposition to unveil candidate in 60 days – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Opposition to unveil candidate in 60 days
The Star, Kenya
Opposition parties will announce a joint presidential candidate in February, six months to the polls, and they will set the stage tomorrow at a mass meeting at the Bomas of Kenya. More than 15,000 leaders and members from at least five affiliate …
Opposition chiefs set to unveil Nasa and rally six million new voters
Opposition parties to meet
Opposition: expect a movement from Wednesday
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG