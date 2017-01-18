Oprah Winfrey covers PEOPLE Magazine and gushes over 42.5 lbs weight loss

After many years of openly battling her weight, Oprah Winfrey proclaims in the latest issue of PEOPLE magazine that she is “finally at peace with food.” For all of her success, there was one challenge the media mogul was yet to conquer: her struggle with weight. She was determined to lose 20 lbs. in the …

The post Oprah Winfrey covers PEOPLE Magazine and gushes over 42.5 lbs weight loss appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

