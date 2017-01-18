Pages Navigation Menu

Oprah Winfrey covers PEOPLE Magazine and gushes over 42.5 lbs weight loss

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Entertainment

After many years of openly battling her weight, Oprah Winfrey proclaims in the latest issue of PEOPLE magazine that she is “finally at peace with food.” For all of her success, there was one challenge the media mogul was yet to conquer: her struggle with weight. She was determined to lose 20 lbs. in the …

