Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oritsejafor and burden of leadership: A Postscript

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

The leaders of the two leading religious bodies in Nigeria are indisputably strategic national leaders. They are very influential considering the size of their followership.   Conventionally, one of them often talks less in the public; he is not known to be a newsmaker while the other has to employ the instrumentality of activism and…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Oritsejafor and burden of leadership: A Postscript appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.