Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Nnamdi Kanu’s Family In Umuahia

NNAMDI KANU’s Family Host ORJI UZOR KALU. Ex Abia State Governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, paid a courtesy visit to the Parents of the detained leader of The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Eze Sir. I. O. Kanu and his Wife at their Umuahia Residence. Orji Uzor Kalu Visit Nnamdi Kanu’s Family. The Billionaire shared pictures of his visit to the palace of Sir. Kanu, (Egwu Ugwu 11 of Afaraukwu ancient city) Umuahia, Ibeku on his Social media Page. ALSO READ: Tekno Leaves MMMG, His New Move Will Shock You!!

