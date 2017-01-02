Ortom assures of prompt payment of salaries in 2017
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has felicitated with the people of the state and other Nigerians and assured that his administration will continue to give staff welfare a priority in the new year. This was contained in his 2017 goodwill message signed by Mr. Terver Akase, his Chief Press Secretary.
