Ortom assures of prompt payment of salaries in 2017

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has felicitated with the people of the state and other Nigerians and assured that his administration will continue to give staff welfare a priority in the new year. This was contained in his 2017 goodwill message signed by Mr. Terver Akase, his Chief Press Secretary.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

