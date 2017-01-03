Ortom Attributes Achievements To God

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has expressed gratitude to God for guiding the present administration throughout the year 2016 to overcome the numerous challenges and provide development to various parts of the state.

Ortom stated this yesterday while felicitating with the people of the state and other Nigerians as the country steps into the year 2017.

The governor was optimistic that 2017 will be a better year which according to him will offer greater opportunities to the people in different sectors of the economy.

Governor Ortom assured Benue workers of his administration’s readiness to make their wages a top priority as he planned to clear outstanding salaries at the State and local government levels.

The governor said, as stipulated in the 2017 Appropriation Bill of the State christened “Budget of Rural Transformation,” the government will open up rural roads for easy transportation of agricultural produce to markets and provide mechanised equipment to support farmers.

He urges the people to take advantage of the N3billion sorted by the State government to give loans at only 5% interest rate to enable them go into massive farming and other related ventures.

Ortom reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to uphold transparency, accountability, as well as sustained peace and security as demanded by the change mantra.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

