Record signing Oscar lands in Shanghai to join SIPG – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Sports


Vanguard

Record signing Oscar lands in Shanghai to join SIPG
Vanguard
Brazilian midfielder Oscar landed in Shanghai on Monday where the 25-year-old was set to smash the Asian transfer record with a reported 60 million euros ($63 million) deal with Shanghai SIPG. Dozens of supporters chanting club songs swarmed the …
Shanghai SIPG fans cheer as Oscar arrives in ChinaDaily Mail
Oscar arrives in China after making £60m Shanghai moveSkySports
Watch Oscar get MOBBED by excited Shanghai SIPG fans in China after completing £60million move from ChelseaMirror.co.uk
Telegraph.co.uk –Daily Star –Evening Standard –Sports Mole
all 21 news articles »

