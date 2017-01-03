Oshiomhole, Buhari meet behind closed-door in Aso Rock
President Muhammadu Buhari and the immediate past governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole on Tuesday met behind closed-doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. This is the first time Oshiomhole would be visiting Aso Rock since he left office. The ex-governor’s visit coincided with reports tipping him for the position of the Secretary to the Government […]
Oshiomhole, Buhari meet behind closed-door in Aso Rock
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG