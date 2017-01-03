Pages Navigation Menu

Oshiomhole, Buhari meet behind closed-door in Aso Rock

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari and the immediate past governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole on Tuesday met behind closed-doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. This is the first time Oshiomhole would be visiting Aso Rock since he left office. The ex-governor’s visit coincided with reports tipping him for the position of the Secretary to the Government […]

