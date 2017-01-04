Oshiomhole may be next APC chairman as Oyegun gets another appointment – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Oshiomhole may be next APC chairman as Oyegun gets another appointment

Oshiomhole may be next APC chairman as Oyegun gets another appointment
The former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole may be the next national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The Nation reports that the current chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, is being considered for an ambassadorial position by …
